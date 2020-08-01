SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biechele Royce Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $204,000. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 340.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 101.4% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $48,953,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.43. 15,885,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,134,068. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $186.14.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.