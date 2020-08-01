SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Raised by KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 186.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 91,604 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 12.0% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $23,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after buying an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $110,936,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,667,000 after buying an additional 651,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,530,000 after buying an additional 892,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.43. 15,885,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,134,068. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $186.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.32 and its 200-day moving average is $158.04.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

