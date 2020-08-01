SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stake Increased by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 3.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,158,000 after buying an additional 542,131 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 154,262 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,051,000.

SPTL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 569,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,233. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

