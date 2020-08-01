SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is S. R. Schill & Associates’ 7th Largest Position

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,055 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned about 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 176.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 408.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS remained flat at $$30.73 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,466. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53.

