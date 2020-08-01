SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Cut by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,614 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 111.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $38.36. 2,882,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,602. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

