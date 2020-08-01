Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,519 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Splunk comprises 2.1% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $28,417,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $1,092,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Splunk by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,069 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $104,760.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,924.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,261 shares of company stock valued at $16,136,689 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPLK traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $209.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,962. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.96 and a 200-day moving average of $160.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $213.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. Splunk’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

