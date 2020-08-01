SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $304.1-305.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.89 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.41-1.42 EPS.

Shares of SPSC traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,047. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.87. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $77.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.40.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.39 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.11.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 63,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $3,799,455.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,573.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,606.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,569,540. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

