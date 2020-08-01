SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

NYSE:FLOW traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.08. 412,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SPX Flow has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $49.94.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

