Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Lifted to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $8.60 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Star Bulk Carriers to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.40.
SBLK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. 407,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,480. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $12.09.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3,942.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 45,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.
Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.