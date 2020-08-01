Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Lifted to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $8.60 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Star Bulk Carriers to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.40.

SBLK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. 407,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,480. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $160.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.18 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3,942.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 45,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

