Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,402 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.3% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,224,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,176,265. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.36.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

