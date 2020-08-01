Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 37,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 98,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

STWD traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.95. 2,003,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

