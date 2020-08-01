Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires 79,132 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 750.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79,132 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 8.6% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $323,111,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,824,000 after purchasing an additional 592,321 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,867,000 after purchasing an additional 551,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,919,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,748,396. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.75 and its 200 day moving average is $224.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $269.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

