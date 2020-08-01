Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,320,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $80.48. 613,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,403,507. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average is $81.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

