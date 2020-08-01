Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,294 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.64. 326,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,379,959. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.04. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $200.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.29. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

