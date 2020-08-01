Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,572 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 490.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,384,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $213.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

