Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $255.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MASI. ValuEngine cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.14.

Shares of MASI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,265. Masimo has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.59.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total value of $132,292.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,590.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at $605,260.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,335 shares of company stock worth $749,625 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Masimo by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

