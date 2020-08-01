Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target to $72.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MXIM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Maxim Integrated Products from a positive rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group cut Maxim Integrated Products from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.24.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $68.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,205,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,177. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock valued at $8,907,136. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 574.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 40,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 486,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after acquiring an additional 30,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

