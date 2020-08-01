StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires 1,006 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.4% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,186,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.14. The firm has a market cap of $377.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,746,754. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Visa from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.56.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.