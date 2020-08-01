StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.5% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 38,462.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,521 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $141,809,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,778,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,630,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2,765.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,569,000 after buying an additional 457,200 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,929 shares of company stock valued at $94,446,919 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.80. 1,792,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,988. The company has a market cap of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.95. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $204.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.