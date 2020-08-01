StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires 773 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,857,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,903,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7,205.2% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,287 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,130,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,761,000.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. 2,479,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,776,493. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

