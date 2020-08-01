StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 4,214 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $94.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,614,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,843. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.40. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

