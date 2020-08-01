StrongBox Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

StrongBox Wealth LLC reduced its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ABB by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ABB by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 117,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ABB by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ABB by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in ABB by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 53,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Liberum Capital cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ABB traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $24.99. 2,019,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,257. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.09. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

