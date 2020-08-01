StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,863 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 12,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,724 shares of company stock worth $10,377,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

ABT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,604,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $102.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

