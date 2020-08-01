StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $101,886,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,601,000.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,804. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.75. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

