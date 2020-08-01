StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $307,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

StrongBox Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Exelon by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,462,516,000 after buying an additional 17,354,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,006,786,000 after buying an additional 6,084,882 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,791,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $434,036,000 after buying an additional 3,872,533 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Exelon by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,053,371,000 after buying an additional 2,986,475 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,269,967,000 after buying an additional 1,606,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,205,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,913. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.