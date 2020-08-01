StrongBox Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,759 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Charter Equity raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 480,747 shares of company stock valued at $150,544,165 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $4.65 on Friday, hitting $316.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,472,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,354. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

