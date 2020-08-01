StrongBox Wealth LLC Invests $223,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 23,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,928,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

