StrongBox Wealth LLC Invests $834,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255,064 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,810,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,856 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,698,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,904,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,563 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.29. The company had a trading volume of 470,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,526. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

