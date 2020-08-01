StrongBox Wealth LLC Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,082 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,924,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,989,000 after buying an additional 170,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,269,000 after buying an additional 602,378 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,610,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,111,000 after buying an additional 332,811 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 142.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,056,000 after buying an additional 713,100 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,965. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $125.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.