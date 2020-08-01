StrongBox Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.5% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $1,410,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $640,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.51. 204,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,990. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average of $65.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.