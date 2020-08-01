StrongBox Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,308,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,712,000 after buying an additional 91,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,305,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,552,000 after buying an additional 222,468 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,039,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,710,000 after purchasing an additional 96,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,249,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 543,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,559,000 after purchasing an additional 31,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 993,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,302. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.