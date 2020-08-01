StrongBox Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.2% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,320,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,312,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,416,489. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

