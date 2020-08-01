StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 189 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

StrongBox Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,892,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.79. The company had a trading volume of 53,756,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,239,296. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $269.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

