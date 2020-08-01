StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 2,216 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

StrongBox Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,321. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

