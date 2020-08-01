StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 80 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

StrongBox Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.
WMT traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.40. 7,211,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,888,366. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $134.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.79.
In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
