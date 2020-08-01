StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 80 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

StrongBox Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.40. 7,211,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,888,366. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $134.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

