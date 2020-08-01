StrongBox Wealth LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,439,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,796. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.