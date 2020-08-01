Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 2.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK traded down $9.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.48. 77,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,864. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.63 and a 200 day moving average of $189.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Cowen cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

