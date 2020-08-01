Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

SHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.57.

NYSE SHO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. 2,508,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,505. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $191.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Blake Baird acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 438,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 363,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,257,000 after purchasing an additional 80,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,332,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 562,286 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

