SunTrust Banks Lowers Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $18.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price lowered by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.

SIX has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

NYSE SIX opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.59). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 183,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.