SunTrust Banks Raises Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target to $124.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks from $95.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Medpace from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.29.
Medpace stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.75. Medpace has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $144.49.
In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at $64,685,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,999,346.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 669,153 shares of company stock worth $77,389,817. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,068,000 after purchasing an additional 485,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Medpace by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,312 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 27.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 157,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medpace by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 436,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,005,000 after purchasing an additional 103,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
