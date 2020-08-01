SunTrust Banks Raises Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target to $124.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks from $95.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Medpace from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.75. Medpace has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at $64,685,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,999,346.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 669,153 shares of company stock worth $77,389,817. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,068,000 after purchasing an additional 485,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Medpace by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,312 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 27.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 157,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medpace by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 436,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,005,000 after purchasing an additional 103,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.