SunTrust Banks Trims Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Target Price to $89.00

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE KOD opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.60.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07).

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $420,753.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,686.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,953,000 after purchasing an additional 518,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,114,000 after buying an additional 89,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 79,024 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2,677.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 398,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 384,160 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $14,104,000.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.