Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Up 5.5%

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) shares shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.35, 801,216 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,081,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SURF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 8th.
The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 26,802 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 188,424 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.
About Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.
