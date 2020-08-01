Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Up 5.5%

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) shares shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.35, 801,216 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,081,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SURF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.31. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surface Oncology Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 26,802 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 188,424 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

