SVMK’s (SVMK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their buy rating on shares of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SVMK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SVMK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SVMK has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

SVMK traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. 666,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,092. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SVMK has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $24.74.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVMK news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $27,908.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 96,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $2,319,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,179,808 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in SVMK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after buying an additional 118,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 27,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

