SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Increased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,070,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.