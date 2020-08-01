T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Announces Earnings Results

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,479. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.76.

In other news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,803,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.17.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

