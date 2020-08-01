TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) will announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TC Pipelines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. TC Pipelines posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Pipelines will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TC Pipelines.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.87 million. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 70.08% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on TC Pipelines from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of TC Pipelines from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Pipelines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in TC Pipelines by 46.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TC Pipelines by 44.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the second quarter worth about $2,131,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCP stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 205,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,792. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.08. TC Pipelines has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

