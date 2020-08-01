TD Securities Raises CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to $110.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 54.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CGI from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Desjardins increased their target price on CGI from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised CGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

Get CGI alerts:

NYSE:GIB opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CGI will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 1,353.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.