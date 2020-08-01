Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues Earnings Results

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tennant had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million.

Tennant stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.62. 113,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.83. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average is $66.67.

Get Tennant alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.