Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Terreno Realty by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

TRNO stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.76. 449,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,115. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

