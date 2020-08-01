Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Tervita from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tervita from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.34.

Get Tervita alerts:

Shares of TEV traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,545. Tervita has a one year low of C$2.52 and a one year high of C$7.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tervita will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.